How long will this heat wave last?

Everybody will get in on the 90s Monday, even Cape Cod and the Islands. This is because a westerly component to the wind will push any cooling ocean air offshore, leading to hot conditions at the beaches. These are the kind of days where coastal locations can be as hot as anywhere else. Sunshine was blazing early Monday morning, although clouds brought some rain showers to northern New England.

The temperature reached 91 degrees in Boston Sunday for the start of the heat wave, but most inland areas reached 90 or higher on Saturday so Monday will actually mark the third day of the heat wave in these areas.

Mainly clear skies started the day over southern New England. COD Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory because temperatures will feel in the upper 90s to low 100s Monday afternoon. Remember, that’s a combination of the heat and humidity. But as I look at some of the latest data, it looks to me like some dry air may mix down from above Monday afternoon and that would actually lower dew points enough that the heat index would not be as oppressive as it potentially could be with high humidity.

A heat advisory is posted for nearly the entire region today. NOAA

This isn’t to say it’s going to feel like a lovely summer afternoon. There also will be a bit of a westerly wind and that will help to ventilate the atmosphere down here and again ― while not cool ― it will keep it from being as stifling as it could be. Could Boston reach 100 Monday afternoon? The answer is yes, it’s not out of the question, but a more likely scenario is a high of 97, just shy of the record of 98 degrees set back in 1882.

Dew points could fall under 60 for a few hours this afternoon. WeatherBell

It’s warm at night as well. The record overnight warmest temperature for today in Boston is 76 degrees back in 1963 and as of 5:00 a.m., that is also where the temperature stood Monday. These are the nights that are about as warm as can be.

Monday night will be equally as warm, if not a little warmer. Around 9 p.m. I expect the temperature to finally fall below 90 degrees, and it may stay at or above 84 nearly the entire night in Boston.

These are the forecast temperatures around 9 p.m. this evening. Notice many areas still around 90 degrees. WeatherBell

Tuesday, a weak cold front will approach the area. This could provide enough lift in the atmosphere to bring about a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of these would occur in the afternoon, and the support for them is greatest west of Route 495.

A line of showers Tuesday evening will bring in air for Wednesday that isn’t quite as hot. WeatherBell

Temperatures Tuesday will continue in the mid to upper 90s and with the humidity, it may actually feel worse than today. The heat advisory is still in effect. Tuesday’s record in Boston is 99 degrees.

It turns a little dryer and less hot for Wednesday and Thursday. However, although the atmosphere is cooling, readings will still be 85 to 90°degrees in the afternoon. It’s not out of the question a few towns will reach 90 Wednesday and Thursday for a six-day heat wave, fairly long by New England standards. This is also likely to end up being the hottest week, on average, of the entire summer.

