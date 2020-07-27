Island off Cape Cod opens to public for first time in 300 years

Sipson Island in Pleasant Bay has been privately owned since 1711, when a leader from the Monomoyick tribe sold the land to 11 English colonists, the Sipson Island Trust said in a statement.

A scenic island off the coast of Orleans on Cape Cod opened to the public Saturday for the first time in more than 300 years.

Most of the 24-acre island was purchased in June as part of a major fundraising campaign by the Friends of Pleasant Bay and the Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts.

Visitors are encouraged to walk, hike, or picnic using the island’s mowed trails and viewing areas. They can also paint or sketch on Sipson, swim, go bird watching, or fish if they have a license.

Signs that help visitors stay safe are posted around the island. Officials said visitors should stay away from steep bluffs and unsafe structures, as well as the land around the few houses that remain on the island.

A sandy shore on Sipson Island. Sipson Island Trust

Only shallow-draft boats that are under 22 feet and do not cause bottom scour may be used to travel to the island, officials said. Visitors should access Sipson from beaches on the protected eastern shore rather than use the channel in The Narrows.

Hunting, pets, fires, and camping are prohibited on Sipson, officials said.

