Malden mosque provides free food amid pandemic

A Malden mosque has expanded a program that provides free food to local people in need during COVID-19.

The Malden Islamic Center since May has been serving as a distribution site under a US Department of Agriculture COVID-19 program, in which the agency purchases produce from farms and disburses it to low-income families.

Initially, the center was offering distributions every other week, but as a result of being provided with a larger volume of food in the program’s second round, in July it expanded to weekly distributions, according to center spokeswoman Nichole Mossalam.