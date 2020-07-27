Malden mosque provides free food amid pandemic

A Malden mosque has expanded a program that provides free food to local people in need during COVID-19.
The Malden Islamic Center since May has been serving as a distribution site under a US Department of Agriculture COVID-19 program, in which the agency purchases produce from farms and disburses it to low-income families.
Initially, the center was offering distributions every other week, but as a result of being provided with a larger volume of food in the program’s second round, in July it expanded to weekly distributions, according to center spokeswoman Nichole Mossalam.
Working in conjunction with the Islamic Circle of North America Relief’s New England chapter, the mosque distributes the food each Friday starting at 2 p.m. at its Pearl Street building.
Each household receives a box of produce, supplemented in some cases by other donated goods. The distribution, open to all, continues while supplies last. The program is set to continue through the end of August.
