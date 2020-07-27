Medford limits cars on some streets to expand outdoor dining, biking

Medford recently began temporarily restricting motor vehicle access on designated streets to expand opportunities for people to walk, bicycle, and enjoy outdoor dining while observing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city was among 12 communities awarded funding by the state Department of Transportation for “Shared Street” initiatives, which involve opening selected streets to pedestrians and cyclists. Motor vehicle access is limited to residents of the streets and other essential users.

Medford is using its grant to undertake a pilot program starting this summer. As one part of the initiative, restaurants can apply to use portions of their streets for outdoor dining. Several have been granted permits to date.