Needham mounts effort to fight racism in town

Needham recently launched a community-wide initiative to help combat racism in town.

Created in response to the nationwide protests against police killings of Black people and racial injustice, Needham United Against Racism is intended to foster a dialogue and to develop strategies that ensure Needham is a welcoming and inclusive community, according to town officials.

As a first step, the town held a virtual listening session on July 21, at which residents were invited to share their experiences with racism in the town.