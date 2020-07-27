Plan would convert former Weymouth shoe factory to apartments

A Quincy developer wants to restore a former shoe factory in East Weymouth, add another building, and use the space for 84 apartments.

Michael Kiley of The Heritage Companies has applied for a special permit for the project at 44 Wharf Street. The plan is to put 66 units in the old factory, which was built in 1907 for shoe manufacturer George F. Keith Co. It has been used most recently by Francer Industries to fabricate metal parts for the heating and cooling industry, according to Robert Luongo, Weymouth planning director.

The developer would tear down a newer metal warehouse on the site and put up a new building with 18 units, said Luongo, who added the town has asked that 10 percent of the units be priced below market rate.