Revere City Council rejects Human Rights Commission appointee

An effort by Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo to reactivate a city Human Rights Commission by appointing city employee Dimple Rana to lead it was rejected Monday by the City Council, which asked the mayor to instead nominate a lawyer. Several councilors said they have sought to reinstate the Human Rights Commission that has been dormant for two decades, but that the mayor has still not worked toward creating it. Instead, they said, he has focused on installing as its executive director Dimple Rana, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in the last two elections and spoke out against hate when several of the councilors were opposing the creation of a “sanctuary state” for immigrants. Several of those councilors questioned Rana’s professionalism and ability to be objective. Before the vote, Arrigo blasted city residents for hateful rhetoric that had been directed at Rana online since councilors balked at her appointment earlier this month. “History will have its eyes on all of you,” Arrigo said. City residents who supported Rana rented a big screen and held an outdoor watch party near City Hall.



