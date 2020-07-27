Revere man, 20, identified as victim of fatal shooting outside Revere ice cream shop

A 20-year-old Revere man was identified by State Police as the person who was fatally shot by an unknown assailant while the victim was outside an ice cream store on Revere Beach Boulevard Sunday night.

Yaseen Butt was shot after 10 p.m. Sunday while outside Twist & Shake at 82 Revere Beach Blvd., State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

Butt was conscious when a trooper arrived on the scene and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.