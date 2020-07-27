Two pedestrians, including juvenile, struck by vehicle in Boston

An adult and a juvenile were struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon at a busy Boston intersection, police said.
The two were struck around 2:33 p.m. in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, said Boston police Officer Shandra Pinto, a department spokeswoman. She said the adult and juvenile were both taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene, and the investigation was ongoing Monday, according to Pinto.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
