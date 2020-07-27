What’s up with that crowded party boat spotted over the weekend on Boston Harbor?

“How is this crowded party boat in Boston Harbor allowed?,” Walz wrote at the time.

Marty Walz, a former state representative, had called attention to the crowd on the vessel Saturday, when she tweeted out a photo of the ship’s crowded deck in the harbor.

City officials are keeping tabs on the company that operates the Provincetown II, a cruise vessel that appeared to be packed with many unmasked passengers over the weekend in Boston Harbor.

On Sunday, city officials told the Globe that the Inspectional Services Department and the Boston Public Health Commission’s Environmental Division had been in touch with the company and would visit the site Monday.

Neither the commission nor the department could immediately be reached for comment Monday.

A look at the crowded vessel. Marty Walz

A WCVB-TV news crew on Saturday night filmed passengers as they disembarked the ship, though people gave conflicting accounts about adhering to masks and social distancing during the trip.

One woman told the news station “no one was wearing a mask” on board, while a man said he wore a mask for the entire trip.

Julie Pagano of Bay State Cruise Company told the Globe in an e-mail Sunday that the ship was out on a 7 to 9:30 p.m. cruise Saturday and precautions were observed.

The ship provides enough room for 6 feet of space per passenger for up to 44 percent of the vessel’s capacity, she said.

On Saturday evening, the ship sailed at 33 percent of its capacity, she said.

“The general info is that in addition to providing ample space for social distancing, we are an outdoor venue with the benefit of a constant breeze across the decks as we sail at nine knots,” Pagano said.

She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The company says on its website that it operates daily service between Boston and Provincetown and that it’s “adopted measures recommended by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for operating in the current condition of increased vigilance required for our passengers’ and employees’ health, safety and peace of mind.”

