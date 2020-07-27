Woman killed in apparent shark attack off coast of Bailey Island, Maine

A woman was killed in what investigators believe was a shark attack off the coast of Maine’s Bailey Island, located in the Casco Bay.
Witnesses said the woman was swimming off the shore near White Sails Lane in Harpswell, Maine, when she was injured by what appeared to be a shark, according to the Maine Marine Patrol.
Nearby kayakers brought the woman to shore. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her family, officials said.
Officials urged swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.
