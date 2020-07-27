Baseball is back. AOC spoke out against sexism on the House floor. Temperatures continue to soar, and more.

It wasn’t the Opening Day we’re all used to, but it was Opening Day nonetheless. The Red Sox are back and faced off against the Baltimore Orioles at an empty Fenway Park on Friday. It was the first real game involving a Boston team since March 10. Read more . (And here’s how Game 2 and Game 3 went)

Red Sox welcomed back to baseball on a night like no other

It was the last weekend in July, and if you missed a few headlines, we don’t blame you. Here are six stories to skim as you reenter the workweek.

As temperatures and COVID-19 cases rise, is Mass. dropping its guard against the coronavirus?

As the region faced the prospect of baking heat continuing through Tuesday, there were more signs this weekend that people are letting down their guard amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

Jeneé Osterheldt: AOC, like all women, is somebody’s daughter. But that’s not why she deserves respect

Last week, on the steps of the Capitol, US Representative Ted Yoho from Florida put his finger in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face. AOC was joined by other women in Congress and even a few men Thursday as they spoke out against Yoho’s behavior and a culture of sexism. Read more.

Tatte Bakery founder stepping down as CEO after facing backlash from workers over alleged discrimination

The social unrest in the wake of protests over George Floyd’s death has revealed simmering frustrations among the cafe chain’s workforce that have disrupted its otherwise placid facade. Read more.

‘One of the worst police departments in the country’: Reign of brutality brings a reckoning in Springfield

An explosive report released earlier this month by the US Department of Justice, which details deep dysfunction within the Springfield Police Department, has brought the national conversation on police brutality to the doorstep of Springfield. Read more.

A bipartisan group secretly gathered to game out a contested Trump-Biden election. It wasn’t pretty

A group of Democrats and Republicans gathered to game out possible results of the November election, grappling with questions that seem less far-fetched by the day: What if President Trump refuses to concede a loss, as he publicly hinted recently he might do? How far could he go to preserve his power? And what if Democrats refuse to give in? Read more.