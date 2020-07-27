Mass. reports 182 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

“Positive test rates have ticked up, going from about 1.7 to about 2 percent,” Baker said at an afternoon press conference. “Obviously, we would prefer to see zero new cases of COVID, but we know that’s just not going to be the case until we have a medical breakthrough like a vaccine.”

The numbers were reported hours after Governor Charlie Baker said public health trends in the state have remained generally steady, but also acknowledged that new coronavirus cases have recently increased slightly.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts rose by seven to 8,317, state officials reported on Monday , and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 182, bringing the total to 108,562.

The state on Monday reported no new probable-case deaths, keeping that total at 219. There were 107 new probable cases for a total of 7,364.

State officials said 10,291 more people had been tested for the coronavirus as of Monday, bringing the total tested to 1,123,793. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,454,584.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 205 people, bringing that total to 92,664.

Meanwhile, two of the key metrics the state is monitoring in the phased reopening dropped slightly, and the other two remained stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stayed at 1.9 percent for the second consecutive day on Sunday. That metric has generally hovered between 1.7 percent and 2 percent since mid-June. The current number represents a 93 percent drop from mid-April highs.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped from 377 on Saturday to 362 as of Sunday, representing a 90 percent drop since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped from two on Saturday to zero on Sunday. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases stayed stable at 14 for the second consecutive day on Friday — a 91 percent decrease from mid-April.

“Here in Massachusetts, the public health data continues to be stable, and many of the key stats have improved significantly since the height of the outbreak in the spring,” Baker said at his press conference, before Monday’s numbers were released.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss