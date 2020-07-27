Late-stage clinical trial for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is launched at Brigham and Women’s

The Moderna vaccine is one of five candidates that have advanced to Phase 3, the stage of research in which large numbers of people get either the vaccine or a placebo and are then followed to see if they get infected.

The clinical trial will enroll 30,000 people, with Brigham and Women’s Hospital leading the New England section of the trial.

A nationwide study begins Monday to find out if a potential coronavirus vaccine, developed by Cambridge-based Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is safe and effective in preventing people from getting COVID-19.

The Brigham is part of the COVID-19 Prevention Network, funded by the National Institutes of Health.

“Our goal has been to not only launch this important trial, but also to develop a rapid, high-quality process for vaccine trials that are to come,” said Dr. Lindsey Baden, an infectious diseases specialist at the Brigham who will serve as one of three principal investigators.

Moderna’s vaccine takes a novel approach using custom-built messenger RNA ― the genetic material that directs cells to do something ― to trigger an immune response. Earlier studies showed that in 45 volunteers, the vaccine induced the production of antibodies that killed the virus in the laboratory.

The study is part of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, which aims to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 by early 2021.

The study seeks to enroll adults whose locations or circumstances put them at risk of exposure to the coronavirus. The 30,000 participants will receive either two injections of the vaccine candidate, known as mRNA-1273, or two shots of a saline placebo. The shots will take place 28 days apart, and the participants will be followed for two years afterward.

On Sunday, Moderna announced that the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority had pledged up to $472 million more to the collaboration to bankroll the late-stage clinical trial and support manufacturing.

BARDA, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, had already provided up to $483 million to Moderna, meaning that the company is in line for nearly $955 million in federal funding.

“We thank BARDA for this continued commitment to mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against COVID-19,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive. “Encouraged by the Phase 1 data, we believe that our mRNA vaccine may aid in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing future outbreaks.”

Moderna, which has never gotten a product approved since the firm was founded a decade ago, says it remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses a year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses a year, beginning in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com