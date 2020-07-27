Who is rescuing America’s national parks? Trump

How did we get here? For the past three years, the Trump administration has been undermining safeguards for public lands. It slashed the acreage of Bear Ears National Monument in Utah by 85 percent, removed protection for millions of acres of sage-grouse habitat , opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and most of the US coastline to oil and gas drilling, reduced protections for wetlands, and weakened the Endangered Species Act . Earlier this year, Trump proposed draconian cuts to the National Parks budget and Land and Water Conservation Fund.

In a year of astonishing reversals, one of the biggest may turn out to be President Trump’s emergence as the unlikely savior of America’s national parks. The president tweeted that he will sign the Great American Outdoors Act , which will provide billions of dollars to repair and maintain the country’s 419 national park sites and help to protect public lands in all 50 states. Hailed as “ a conservationist’s dream ,” the act will be the biggest land conservation legislation in a generation.

The administration’s dramatic about-face is largely due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. As the economy struggles in the deepest crisis since the 1930s, local communities that rely on visitors and tourism associated with national parks are desperate to protect their assets. According to the National Parks Foundation, visitor spending in and around national parks contributed more than $41 billion to the US economy last year and supported 340,500 jobs. Many of these jobs are now in jeopardy.

Advertisement

The national parks are intertwined with the economy of Western states, where several incumbent Republican congressional members face tough electoral battles in November. The push to gather bipartisan support for the Great Outdoors Act was led by Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, who is facing an uphill challenge from former governor John Hickenlooper, and Senator Steve Daines of Montana, who is running neck and neck with Democratic Governor Steve Bullock. These two seats are critical to Republican hopes of holding the Senate. Gardner’s campaign is already running ads touting his role in the legislation, which is expected to create 108,000 jobs associated with repair and construction of park infrastructure, according to the Pew Trust.

Advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic has also led Americans to rediscover the outdoors. The national parks not only provide economic benefits but also health and enjoyment. My research has found that the public values national parks’ land, waters, and programs at $92 billion per year — at least 30 times the annual budget they receive from Congress. The public wants elected representatives to provide adequate financial support. Reflecting the new realities, Congress passed the Great Outdoors Act by huge bipartisan majorities in the House (310-107) and Senate (73-25).

The Great Outdoors Act is long overdue. More than 300 million people visit the national parks each year, a 50 percent increase since 1980. Yet the parks budget has been flat for two decades, leading to a maintenance backlog of some $12 billion. Roads, trails, campgrounds, monuments, fire safety, and visitor infrastructure have all deteriorated badly.

The new legislation puts a major dent in this. It establishes a National Park and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund that will provide up to $9 billion to fix deferred maintenance at national parks, wildlife refuges, forests, and other federal lands, with $6.5 billion earmarked for national parks over the next five years. It also guarantees $900 million per year in perpetuity for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which enables state and local governments to acquire land for recreation and conservation. Established in 1964, this flagship program has been paid for by royalty payments from offshore oil and gas drilling in federal waters but has rarely been funded in full.

Advertisement

It is ironic that Trump will sign a historic milestone that has eluded conservationists for decades. There are few silver linings these days, but the Great American Outdoors Act is one. As Terry Tempest Williams writes, “Our public lands — whether a national park or monument, wildlife refuge, forest or prairie — make each one of us land-rich. It is our inheritance as citizens of a country called America.”

Linda J. Bilmes is a senior lecturer at Harvard University and coauthor of “Valuing US National Parks and Programs: America’s Best Investment.” She served on the National Parks Advisory Board from 2011 to 2017 and on the bipartisan National Parks Second Century Commission.