Charlie McAvoy provided a look at the Bruins’ journey to the NHL’s Toronto hub

“I think he wants to come,” McAvoy admitted.

As he showed in the beginning of a video shared by the team’s official Twitter account, McAvoy left behind his dog, Otto.

The Bruins are officially inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble, but it was a bittersweet departure for defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

The video, which the Bruins shared Sunday night after the team’s arrival, followed his travel experience along with the rest of the team as they departed from Boston and arrived in Canada for the impending resumption of the NHL season.

After picking up players from their Boston homes on a bus, McAvoy recorded scenes from the flight, including Brad Marchand dealing cards while wearing rubber gloves and a mask.

“Playing a little cards,” McAvoy said. “[Marchand’s] safety first. We’re ready to go. Next stop, Toronto.”

Having touched down in Toronto — one of the two Canadian cities chosen by the league to host games — McAvoy showed viewers his hotel room.

“We are officially in the bubble,” he explained. “This is home for hopefully a little while.”

The Bruins will begin a round-robin series to determine playoff seeding on Aug. 2 against the Flyers. Before that, Boston will play an exhibition against the Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.



