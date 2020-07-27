fb-pixel

Coronavirus outbreak forces Marlins to cancel Monday game; Yankees-Phillies also postponed

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 27, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar looked on during the ninth inning of Miami's 11-6 win at Philadelphia Sunday
Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar looked on during the ninth inning of Miami's 11-6 win at Philadelphia SundayChris Szagola/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins have canceled their game with the Baltimore Orioles Monday night, according to multiple reports. Eight more players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in recent days to at least 14, according to ESPN.

The Marlins scratched righthander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible virus outbreak within the team.

“There’s nothing we can really do,” Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger said. “It’s out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and hope for the best.”

The Marlins played the Phillies on Sunday despite having three players learn earlier in the day that they had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic.

The Yankees were supposed to open a series at Philadelphia Monday night, but that game has been postponed as well.

