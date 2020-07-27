Coronavirus outbreak forces Marlins to cancel Monday game; Yankees-Phillies also postponed

The Miami Marlins have canceled their game with the Baltimore Orioles Monday night, according to multiple reports. Eight more players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in recent days to at least 14, according to ESPN.
The Marlins scratched righthander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible virus outbreak within the team.
“There’s nothing we can really do,” Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger said. “It’s out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and hope for the best.”
Advertisement
The Marlins played the Phillies on Sunday despite having three players learn earlier in the day that they had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic.
The Yankees were supposed to open a series at Philadelphia Monday night, but that game has been postponed as well.
Here’s a selection of reports from various sources:
Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game is cancelled, source tells The Athletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020
Phillies visiting clubhouse is being fumigated “50 different ways” with Marlins there all weekend as a Yankees prepare to go in there. Phils-Yanks hasn’t been canceled yet but it’s a possibility.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2020
If the Miami Marlins are to continue their season, it will be with a minimum of 10 players from their alternate camp site. Few with big league experience, many with none. They will also need alternate coaches. Some with no big league coaching experience as well.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 27, 2020
Sources: The Phillies are quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff after exposure to the Marlins this weekend. Some were tested yesterday and waiting for results. Yankees brought their own clubhouse staff to Philly last night.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 27, 2020
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney