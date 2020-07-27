Coronavirus outbreak forces Marlins to cancel Monday game; Yankees-Phillies also postponed

The Miami Marlins have canceled their game with the Baltimore Orioles Monday night, according to multiple reports. Eight more players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in recent days to at least 14, according to ESPN.

The Marlins scratched righthander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible virus outbreak within the team.

“There’s nothing we can really do,” Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger said. “It’s out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and hope for the best.”