David Price calls out MLB, Rob Manfred on Twitter

With news that Major League Baseball was postponing a pair of games Monday night due to concerns over an outbreak of COVID-19, former Red Sox pitcher David Price took the opportunity to call out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first,” Price wrote on Twitter. “Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.”

Price, traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, cited his health and that of his family when he announced on July 4 that he would not play this season.