David Price calls out MLB, Rob Manfred on Twitter

With news that Major League Baseball was postponing a pair of games Monday night due to concerns over an outbreak of COVID-19, former Red Sox pitcher David Price took the opportunity to call out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first,” Price wrote on Twitter. “Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.”
Price, traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, cited his health and that of his family when he announced on July 4 that he would not play this season.
Advertisement
Both the Orioles at Marlins and the Yankees at Phillies games on Monday were postponed after as many as a dozen Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports. The Marlins played at Philadelphia Sunday, despite having three players test positive Sunday morning.
The Marlins decided to remain overnight at their Philadelphia hotel rather than travel home as scheduled. The plan was to fly home Monday in time for their 7:10 p.m. home opener against the Orioles, but with more players testing positive, they are quarantining in Philadelphia.
The Yankees were set to open a series at Philadelphia Monday night, but with the Phillies scrubbing down the clubhouse after the Marlins series, the game was postponed.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney