Game 4: Mets at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After dropping two of three against the Orioles over the weekend, the Red Sox will host the Mets Monday night. The Red Sox’s pitching plan is to go the “opener” route, using Josh Osich at the start of the game and then replacing him with Zack Godley.

Pitching: Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.76 ERA in 2019)

RED SOX (1-2): tba

Pitching: Josh Osich (0-0. 0.00 ERA in one appearance this season) followed by Zack Godley (1-0, 3.94 ERA in 6 appearances in 2019)

Game time: 7:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN, NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. Wacha: Lucroy 6-16; Peraza 4-13; Pillar 0-4; Martinez 0-2; Brice 0-1.

Mets vs. Osich: Conforto 1-4, Cano 1-3, McNeil 1-1, Alonso 0-2, Rivera 0-1, Nimmo 0-0, Lowrie 0-1, J.D. Davis 0-0, Cespedes 0-1.

Mets vs. Godley: Conforto 5-12; Rosario 2-9; Nimmo 1-6; Smith 3-6; Cano 1-5; Rivera 1-3; Ramos 0-3; ugo 1-2; Alonso 1-2; Nunez 1-1; Marisnick 0-1; Nido 0-1

Stat of the day: Kevin Pillar is the first Red Sox with at least one RBI in each of his first two games with the club since Jackie Bradley Jr. in 2013 (three games, three RBI, April 1-4).

Notes: Red Sox relievers Colten Brewer. Marcus Walden, Matt Barnes, and Austin Brice combined to allow one run over 5 1/3 innings in Sunday’s loss ... Jackie Bradley Jr. had at least two hits for the third straight game to begin the season, his fourth career streak of at least three straight multi-hit games. He is 7-for-11 (.636) with four runs, two doubles, two RBI, and one walk through the first three games ... Righthander Zach Godley will pitch after Osich, who is playing the “opener” role Monday, is done ... The Mets scored five runs on 21 hits in their three-game series with the Braves, and stranded 24 runners ... Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis combined to go 2 for 21, and Robinson Cano and Yoenis Cespedes were a combined 3-for-19 ... The Red Sox play the Mets Monday-Tuesday at Fenway, then again Wednesday-Thursday at Citi Field in New York.

