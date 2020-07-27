Matt Hall looking to make strong impression in his Red Sox debut

Tigers starter Michael Fullmer threw five pitches against the Indians before leaving the game with a knee injury and Hall was rushed in to replace him.

Matt Hall had a 2.97 earned run average over five seasons in the Detroit Tigers farm system, succeeding at every level as a starter and earning a promotion to the majors.

Hall retired only three of the 15 hitters he faced, giving up nine runs on eight hits and a walk. It didn’t help that the Tigers made two errors behind him.

Detroit gave Hall other opportunities that season and the next. But he compiled a 9.48 ERA and 2.074 WHIP over 21 games and 31⅓ innings.

Detroit designated Hall for assignment in January and the Red Sox picked him up in a trade four days later.

Now, remarkably, he’s scheduled to face the Mets on Tuesday night in what would be his first major league start.

“It’s great getting a start,” Hall said Monday. “I just look at it as another opportunity to get out there and pitch and compete. I’ve always been a believer that it doesn’t matter when or where. Just give me the ball and I’ll go out there and throw,”

Hall pitched four scoreless innings in an intrasquad game on July 18 but hasn’t faced hitters since. He threw a two-inning bullpen session on Thursday and thinks he could give the Sox five innings against the Mets.

“My goal is to put my team in a chance to win,” Hall said. “Try and go out there as long as I can and put up zeroes hopefully.”

For Hall, the major league experience, while rocky at the time, was valuable.

“There’s so much more learning done at the next level,” he said. “Pitches, pitch selection, being smarter with your pitches, where you’re missing. All stuff like that. How you carry yourself on and off the field.”

The Sox have 32 pitchers in the pool of 60 players available to use this season. Fourteen of them have been signed, traded for or claimed off waivers since Chaim Bloom became chief baseball officer in October.

If there are any keepers in the bunch isn’t clear yet. But the odds are with the Red Sox that at least a few of those pitchers will prove helpful.

Hall was with the Red Sox in spring training, appearing in three games. He returned home to Lee’s Summit, Mo., and kept his arm in shape playing catch with a high school player.

That the Sox are starting a Tigers castoff in the first week of the season is a bad look. But the Mets aren’t in much better shape. Their starter is expected to be 24-year-old lefthander David Peterson in what would be his major league debut.

Peterson will be making the jump from Double A Binghamton to the majors. He was 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 24 starts last season.

The Red Sox drafted Peterson out of high school in the 28th round of the 2014 draft but didn’t sign him. He was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2017 out of the University of Oregon.

…

There were four reporters covering the visiting team. That will likely be unusual this season.

Because of the pandemic, Massachusetts requires a 14-day self-quarantine for visitors arriving from anywhere other than Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, or Vermont.

That makes it difficult for most reporters to travel to Fenway. The Red Sox require anyone entering the park to first pass an on-line screening that includes a question asking if they have been beyond those states in the prior 14 days.

The Sox have home series remaining against the Blue Jays (two), Rays, Phillies, Nationals, Braves, Yankees, and Orioles.

Under the current order, it’s likely only reporters who cover the Yankees would be allowed at Fenway unless they quarantine first.

With the Blue Jays expected to play most of their home games in Buffalo, their reporters could be cleared for games at Fenway. But returning to Canada from the coronavirus-ridden United States would require a 14-day quarantine.

…

Andrew Benintendi was 0 for 10 in the first three games. “I’m usually a slow starter. I think once that first one falls, hopefully it’ll get things going,” he said before the game. “First one’s the toughest.” Benintendi made it happen in the first inning, surprising the Mets with a bunt to the left side for a single … The Sox played a video tribute to Rick Porcello during the third inning. Back when the Sox used actual starters, Porcello was 73-55 with a 4.43 ERA from 2015-19. He signed with the Mets as a free agent … For the third year in a row, Mitch and Susannah Moreland are holding their “Christmas in July” fundraiser for Boston Children’s Hospital. They will match all donations up to $10,000. The event, usually held at the park, will be on-line this year. Go to fundraise.childrenshospital.org/goto/christmasinjuly through Aug. 2 to contribute.

