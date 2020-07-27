Mets mash at Fenway, as starting pitching again leaves the Red Sox finished

A 1-3 start is hardly insurmountable, even in a 60-game schedule. But something has to change for this season to be something more than a slog until the end of September, assuming the coronavirus will allow it to get that far.

The Mets took their turn at the trough last night, belting three home runs to beat the Sox, 7-4. None of them were cheap.

This, of course, is completely untenable. The Red Sox have allowed 21 runs over the last three games, their yard-sale pitching staff unable to slow opposing teams.

But what can be done? With the playoffs expanded to 16 teams and pitching depth more precious than ever, no general manager will part with a rotation-quality starter without exacting a heavy price.

Continue to mine the scrap heap? The Braves will designate 28-year-old former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz for assignment on Tuesday after he pitched poorly against the Rays on Monday. But Foltynewicz’s velocity has plunged precipitously, and with it his effectiveness. Claiming also would add roughly $2 million to the payroll.

One answer could come from within. Righthander Zack Godley threw four scoreless innings in relief on Monday. It was a decidedly low-leverage situation, but Godley presented himself an option to start in five days.

This is what it is. Sifting gravel, looking for flecks of gold.

The Red Sox tried an opener for the first time this season. Lefthander Josh Osich started for the first time in 219 major league appearances and managed to get through the first inning without giving up a run.

The success didn’t last. J.D. Davis drew a walk to start the second inning before Michael Conforto unloaded on a sinker that floated up in the strike zone, lashing it into the seats above the visitor’s bullpen.

Nate Eovaldi allowed one run over six innings on Opening Day. Sox starters have since given up 12 earned runs in 10⅔. That’s untenable, and on Tuesday, the plan is for lefthander Matt Hall to start. The 114-loss Detroit Tigers let Hall go after last season.

Lefthander Jeffrey Springs followed Osich to the mound. He was ostensibly the “bulk” pitcher in the opener concept — somebody prepared to go three or four innings. But Springs allowed five runs in 1⅓ innings. Pete Alonso had a two-run homer in the third, and Dominic Smith a three-run shot to center in the fourth.

The exit velocity on Alonso’s home run was 116.3 miles per hour, a 3-and-0 changeup getting mashed.

The Red Sox hitters weren’t much help to their pitchers, as Michael Wacha allowed one run over five innings in his Mets debut.

When Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a walk and Jose Peraza singled to start the bottom of the inning, the Sox were positioned to get back in the game. But Andrew Benintendi struck out and J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play.

Mitch Moreland, who could soon become an attractive trade piece, homered to right field in the fourth. The Sox missed another chance in the fifth. Alex Verdugo and Bradley singled to start the inning, but Peraza popped to center, Benintendi grounded back to the pitcher, and Martinez popped to right.

It was Wacha’s first game at Fenway Park since Game 6 of the 2013 World Series when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. Wacha took the loss in what was the clinching game for the Red Sox. Shane Victorino’s three-run double in the third inning had Fenway Park literally shaking as the crowd of 38,447 screamed in joy. When Victorino pounded his chest, the noise only grew louder.

Wacha pitched in peace on Monday, manufactured murmurs echoing off empty seats.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.