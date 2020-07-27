fb-pixel
Patriots

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale to opt out of 2020 season, report says

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated July 27, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Danny Vitale spent the last two seasons with Green Bay before signing with the Patriots this offseason.
Danny Vitale spent the last two seasons with Green Bay before signing with the Patriots this offseason.Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season because of coronavirus concerns, according to a report from USA Today.

The 26-year-old Vitale, who signed with the Patriots this offseason, spent the last two years with the Green Bay Packers. He started 15 games last season, and had a career-high seven receptions.

Vitale and his wife Caley are parents to a newborn baby.

Vitale is one of several NFL players who have already opted out. According to multiple reports, Kansas City offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Baltimore wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas have said they do not plan on playing in 2020.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.