PGA Tour takeaways: With the playoffs looming, it was time to gain some ground for some players

Thompson was not alone in making a move. The 11 players who tied for third or better at the 3M Open entered the tournament with an average position on the FedEx points list of 93.5. The 12 players within four strokes of the lead after three rounds had an average position of 95.4.

Look no further than Michael Thompson, the winner of the 3M Open on Sunday, who vaulted 112 places up the FedEx leaderboard. Thompson began the tournament in Blaine, Minn., in 151st place on the playoff points list, but four solid rounds, including a closing 67, gave him 500 FedEx points.

There may be a sense of urgency developing for PGA Tour players who have designs on making the field for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin in mid-August at TPC Boston.

At the previous tour stop, the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, the 12 players who finished tied for 10th or better entered the event with an average position of 65.6.

At the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo started at 122 and moved up 36 spots. Alex Noren started 116 and moved up 34 places. Cameron Tringale (up 27) started at 101 and Charl Schwartzel (up 31), the 2011 Masters champion, started at 145.

The top 125 players make the first playoff event, The Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Players moving from outside the cutoff to within it included Bo Hoag and Nick Watney.

The 3M Open did not have a star-studded leaderboard, especially after world No. 6 Brooks Koepka missed the cut and No. 4 Dustin Johnson withdrew, and was the perfect opportunity for players to make their move ahead of a stretch of highly competitive tournaments.

There are four tournaments to go before The Northern Trust kicks off the 2020 playoffs. This week, there are two events – the 78-player World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational in Tennessee (550 points to the winner) and the Barracuda Championship in California (300 points for a win). Then come the PGA Championship Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco (600 points for win) and the Wyndham Championship Aug. 13-16 in North Carolina (500 points).

Other takeaways from the 3M Open:

▪ Although No. 16 at TPC Twin Cities is rated as the easiest hole on the course, Thompson’s birdie in the final round there was significant. For one, it came as the result of a brilliant long shot from a greenside bunker — his 36-yard blast left him with less than three feet to the cup — where water behind the green adds to the degree of difficulty. Secondly, it gave him some breathing room, enough so that when he stood over his final putt on No. 18, he had two strokes to win. He drained the 14-footer for birdie.

▪ It wasn’t Richy Werenski’s day Sunday, but the 28-year-old from South Hadley, Mass., who led after three rounds, had an impressive finish to Round 4. After hitting his drive into the water on No. 16, he hit his third shot within eight feet and rolled in the putt to save par.

Then he birdied No. 18 to post his fourth straight round under par and join a group of nine players tied for third at 16-under. Werenski’s 3-under 33 on the back nine made up for a three-bogey 37 on the front. He also improved his playoff position by 25 places.

Charl Schwartzel shot a 68 in Sunday's final round. Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

▪ No one wore the style of hat that Charl Schwartzel did on Sunday better than Greg Norman. But Schwartzel did it justice, playing all four rounds at 68 or better and giving himself a chance right up to the final hole Sunday.

Schwartzel, still returning from a wrist injury, also has motivation in the form of a major medical extension that allows him to remain on tour. He has two more events on the extension to get into the playoffs, which would allow him to return to the Tour for the 2020-21 season.

▪ Adam Long, who finished alone in second place at 17-under, had an entertaining three-hole stretch to finish Round 4. After driving just short of the green on No. 16 — the hole is only 302 yards — he pitched close and sank the putt for birdie. But then he three-putted from almost 62 feet on No. 17 before a 243-yard second shot to the green on the par-5 18th set him up for a two-putt birdie.













