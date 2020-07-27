White Sox manager Rick Renteria will stay away from team to await test results

Bench coach Joe McEwing was to manage the White Sox in their series opener Monday night before the game against the Cleveland Indians was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader Tuesday.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result,” Hahn said.

The team did not say if the 58-year-old Renteria was being tested for the coronavirus. Renteria has been with the White Sox since 2017. McEwing said on a Zoom conference call that Renteria said he “feels great, feels fine. Just being very cautious.”

Kluber done for year?

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season after only one inning for the Texas Rangers.

He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder that won't require surgery, but even in the best-case scenario in this shortened season he won't throw again for at least four weeks, which is when he will be evaluated again.

“It’s a blow, there’s no getting around it,” said Jon Daniels, the team president and general manager.

Daniels said an MRI revealed a grade 2 tear. The 34-year-old righthander will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection this week.

“Given the time frame here and the nature of a 60-game schedule and everything that goes with it, the timeline is not on our side,” Daniels said. “We will give him his period to rest, and then if it’s recovered, or the injury is healed to the point where he can begin throwing, he’ll do so with the potential to possibly be ready for the end of the season. If that is the case, it’d probably be more likely as a reliever, given the time needed to build up as a starter.”

Kluber, who was acquired from the Indians from Cleveland in December, exited Sunday’s home game against Colorado after one scoreless inning with tightness behind his shoulder. It was his first start in the majors since May 1, 2019, when he broke his right forearm on a liner to the mound.









Verlander hopes to return

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, shut down for at least two weeks with a forearm strain, said on social media, “I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon.” Even if the 37-year-old Verlander returns this season, it appears he is set to miss at least several weeks, given that he will need to rehabilitate his arm and go through training sessions before being put back into action … Blue Jays closer Ken Giles went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right forearm, a day after leaving a game with what the team said was a sore right elbow. Shortstop Bo Bichette also was scratched from Monday’s game against the Nationals with a tight left hamstring. Anthony Bass is expected to fill the closer role for the Blue Jays while Giles is out … Utility player Josh Harrison signed a one-year contract with the Nationals and was added to their 30-man active roster, less than a week after he was released by the Phillies. Harrison, 33, is a two-time All-Star and a righthanded hitter who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop, and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors … The Colorado Rockies said lefthander Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season. Collins was with the team when training started again, but didn’t make the club’s 30-man opening day roster.

