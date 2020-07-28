State biopharma firms raise venture capital briskly despite pandemic

That’s one of the notable findings in the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council’s 2020 Industry Snapshot report, which was released Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts biopharma startups raised $2.1 billion in venture capital in the first half of 2020 — $600 million more than the same period last year — despite the coronavirus pandemic and recession.

The report shows that biotechnology remains a powerhouse in the state’s economy. Industry jobs reached nearly 80,000 in 2019, growing 7.7 percent from the year before. That was the largest annual increase since 2007.

More than half of the biotech jobs in the state are in research and development. Overall, biopharma jobs in Massachusetts have grown 94 percent in the last 15 years.

Robert K. Coughlin, president and chief executive of MassBio, the industry trade group that produced the report, said COVID-19 has upended the economy but also underscored the importance of biopharma in addressing health crises.

“It’s also made clear the outsized role Massachusetts life sciences companies are playing in the pandemic, with over 85 companies here working on tests, treatments, or vaccines, many of which are small to mid-sized biotechs that make up the backbone of our cluster and the majority of MassBio membership,” he said.

Although many industries have had layoffs as a result of the pandemic, biotechs have largely weathered the storm, with some pivoting to developing potential COVID-19 drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tests.

The market for initial public offerings has also remained strong. Seven IPOs from Massachusetts biotech companies took place in the first half of 2020. Those firms made up a third of all US-based biotech IPOs and raised an average of $187 million when they went public.

Among the notable firms that went public in the first half of the year was Akouos, a Boston biotech trying to develop the first gene therapy to treat hearing loss. It raised $213 million when it made its stock market debut on June 26, which was 70 percent more than the firm had projected four days earlier.

