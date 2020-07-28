This recession exposes the flaws in US unemployment insurance

That’s because the stickiest of sticking points in Congress is how to extend enhanced federal jobless pay — currently $600 a week on top of regular state benefits — that has been a vital safety net for workers who lost their jobs amid coronavirus shutdowns. The chances of lawmakers striking a deal that would keep federal unemployment money flowing without interruption are slim to none.

And thus died nearly all hope that about 950,000 people in Massachusetts — and at least 25 million people across the country — would avoid a sharp reduction in their unemployment checks beginning next week.

When Democrats in the House pushed through a $3 trillion economic rescue plan more than two months ago, it was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate. On Monday, GOP senators finally made their $1 trillion counteroffer , which was promptly declared dead by Democrats.

The imminent loss of federal aid has put the shortcomings of state unemployment programs in stark relief. The sad reality is that for too many Americans basic state jobless pay is woefully inadequate, especially during an economic downturn. Which is ironic, given that this country’s unemployment insurance programs were created in response to the Great Depression.

“In this crisis, we are seeing gaping canyons in the programs we thought were there to help families in a recession,” said Claudia Sahm, director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

Democrats want to continue the $600-a-week supplement to state unemployment checks through the end of the year. Republicans say the federal benefit is too generous and makes it more lucrative for many people to remain at home rather than return to work as businesses reopen. They want to cut the payout by two-thirds to $200, and transition to a system that would limit combined state-federal aid to 70 percent of workers’ pre-pandemic income.

Expiration of the federal bonus will take an estimated $15 billion a week out of Americans’ pockets, further threatening a recovery already struggling with a surge in coronavirus cases in states with big economies such as California, Florida, and Texas. Ending the program, called Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will leave unemployed people in many states to get by on paltry payouts. (In Massachusetts, benefits run for up to 30 weeks, plus an additional 13 weeks in times of high unemployment; it’s been about 19 weeks since jobless claims spiked here.)

Base jobless benefits paid by states averaged $373 a week in the first three months of the year, according to the US Labor Department, and covered about 45 percent of earnings. In Massachusetts, the typical payout was $526, and covered 44 percent of earnings. The state granted benefits to about 80 percent of people who lost their jobs in the quarter, the highest in the country, compared with 37 percent nationally.

Massachusetts and a few other states aside, much of the country has been cutting jobless benefits, mostly by reducing the number of weeks that can be collected and making it harder to qualify. That has led some experts to call for federalizing unemployment insurance, which currently is financed by taxes on employers that are set state by state.

“I would not have states administer it,” said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. “There are states that are in a race to the bottom. They want to reduce benefits as low as possible to reduce employer taxes.”

Evermore urges increasing payments to cover 60 percent of wages; today’s income replacement levels are a product of years of stagnant wages, and they are too low to survive on. She’d also make gig workers and the self-employed permanently eligible for unemployment, and simplify the process of applying for benefits, which currently discourages many people who are laid off.

Evermore and others said a federal system would also make it easier to implement automatic stabilizers, or rules for increasing unemployment pay when the jobless rate hits certain levels, and lowering them when the economy improves. This would eliminate the time-consuming process of Congress having to write and pass emergency legislation every time there is a dramatic surge in unemployment.

“We’d have policies that kick on and kick off,” said Sahm of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “There is so much knowledge about what works and doesn’t work. Then we wouldn’t have to repeat what is happening this week.”

What’s happening this week is disaster for millions of families.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.