ICA’s ‘Talking Taste’ cooking classes to return virtually

Launched several years ago, “Talking Taste” used to collect prominent chefs and participants on the concrete steps behind the museum, where the masses would learn the cook’s signature dish. The class’s new version will feature new culinary masterminds and take place on Zoom.

Michael Ceraldi, chef-owner of Ceraldi, with his wife, Jesse, who runs the front of the house, at his farm-to-table restaurant in Wellfleet. Julia Cumes

The first session, on Thursday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., is set to include an appearance from Michael Ceraldi, the noted chef behind his namesake Wellfleet restaurant. From his kitchen, Ceraldi will craft beet greens and Swiss chard with beet root fondu. He chose the entree because it creates almost zero waste and is aesthetically pleasing on the plate.

“The dish is beautiful,” said Ceraldi, a frequent ICA visitor during his trips to Boston. “That’s because I wanted to pair food that’s visually stunning with an institution that is visually stunning.”

Ceraldi said his class will begin with a toast. Once everyone starts cooking, participants can ask questions to a moderator via Zoom’s live chat feature, who will then relay the queries to Ceraldi.

“It’s interactive and feels like you’re part of a social event, but from the comfort and peace of your home,” he said.

Thursday’s class is $10 but free to members. Tickets can be purchased at www.icaboston.org/events.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_