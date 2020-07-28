Monumental Market puts pastries, coffee, and records under one roof

Luscious cupcakes, slices of apple cake, scones, pop tarts, and hefty cookies fill the bakery case at Monumental Market in Jamaica Plain. The heady, rich aroma of coffee permeates the air. So does the beat of Latin jazz. Next, you might hear Lizzo. A lot is happening in this 600-square-foot bakery cafe. It’s the home now to three businesses, farmers’ market regulars, under one roof: Lavender Bee Baking Co., El Colombiano Coffee company, and Light of Day Records. The store opened a month before the pandemic hit, and then had to close. Now, it’s reopened for most days. Kelsey Munger of Lavender Bee has a gastronomy master’s degree and bakes nut-free desserts, prompted by her allergies. Javier Amador-Peña of El Colombiano, a graphic designer raised in Colombia, imports coffee beans from his native country from small farms with limited yields. His freshly roasted beans also sell by the pound. And Light of Day Records owner Chris Antonowich, a drummer in local bands, bought up 15,000 albums, some original pressings, from a Philadelphia store that closed. His racks fill one side of the space. You can grab-and-go a pastry and a latte, a cold brew, or lavender lemonade, and buy a vintage LP. Soon there will be outdoor seating. 36 South St., Jamaica Plain, 617-942-2945. For information and hours, go to monumentalmarket.com

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND