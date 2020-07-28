Recipe: Got a glut of zucchini? Make these melts on crusty toasted bread.

Serves 4

Tuna melts turn into vegetarian sandwiches when shredded zucchini stands in for the canned fish. It's another way to enjoy the plentiful summer vegetable, especially if it's growing in your own garden. Heap sauteed zucchini on thick slices of toasted bread, top with thinly sliced cheddar, Gruyere, or raclette, and broil the open-faced sandwiches until the cheese melts. The bread should be substantial enough to hold the grated zucchini and cheese. It's a quick, nourishing weeknight dinner. No utensils required.

3 medium zucchini (1 3/4 to 2 pounds total), trimmed 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves Black pepper, to taste 4 large, thick (3/4-inch) slices crusty bread (cut from a round or oval loaf) 4 ounces cheddar, Gruyere, or raclette, thinly sliced

1. Set a colander over a large bowl. Using the grating attachment of a food processor or the large holes of a box grater, grate the zucchini (you should have about 7 cups). Transfer the zucchini to the colander, sprinkling the layers with salt. Leave for about 10 minutes. With your hands, squeeze out the excess liquid.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until it softens.

3. Add the zucchini. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the zucchini is tender and any liquid in the pan has evaporated. Stir in the basil, thyme, and a few grinds of black pepper. Taste for seasoning, and add a little salt, if you like. Set aside until the mixture is no longer hot.

4. Turn the broiler to high. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

5. Place the bread slices on the baking sheet and toast them under the broiler. Watch them carefully so they do not burn. Turn the slices to toast both sides until golden. Remove the pan from the oven.

6. Divide the zucchini among the toasts and top with the cheese. Return the pan to the broiler and cook the toasts for 3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

Lisa Zwirn