Recipe: If you’ve got a friend who needs a lift, or just a comforting meal, make this meatloaf

Serves 4

Mix this meatloaf with ground turkey, as instructed here, or use ground beef, or even ground dark-meat chicken. It bakes in a loaf pan but does well in any baking dish (in which case you'll get square pieces, rather than slices). It's a small meatloaf that begins with one pound of meat and one soft dinner roll. The soft roll, made into breadcrumbs and soaked in milk, is the secret to a tender loaf. The next day, slip slices of meatloaf into toasted buns or set them on slabs of crusty baguette. If you've got a friend who needs a lift, or just a comforting meal, this is the dish to make. It appeals to everyone.

Vegetable oil (for the dish) 1 soft dinner roll, made into breadcrumbs (1 cup) ½ cup milk, or more if needed 1 tablespoon vegetable oil ½ medium onion, finely chopped ½ cup ketchup or tomato sauce 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon cider vinegar or red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar 1 egg 1 pound ground turkey ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 1 1/2-quart loaf pan or small deep baking dish.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the breadcrumbs and milk. Stir well. The crumbs should be moist; add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Set aside for 10 minutes.

3. In a small skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic, Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until softened. Set aside to cool.

4. In another bowl, combine the ketchup or tomato sauce and the mustard, vinegar, and brown sugar; set aside.

5. To the bowl of breadcrumbs, add the egg and stir well. Add the turkey, salt, pepper, and parsley. Scrape the onion mixture into the bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the tomato mixture. With a clean hand, work the mixture just until well combined. Do not overwork.

6. Pack the turkey mixture into the baking dish and smooth the top. Spread the remaining tomato mixture on the meat mixture.

7. Bake the meatloaf for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meatloaf registers 160 degrees. Let the meatloaf sit for 10 minutes to set before cutting into slices or squares.

Sheryl Julian