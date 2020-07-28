Recipe: Serve spice-rubbed pork tenderloins with grilled peaches and radicchio

Serves 4

Sweet, ripe peaches and earthy charred radicchio provide a colorful backdrop for spice-rubbed pork tenderloin. In the heat of summer, it's a good thing when all the components of a meal can be cooked on the grill so the kitchen doesn't overheat. Mix warm spices, brown sugar, and salt to season the pork a few hours before grilling. This method, known as "dry-brining," yields deeply flavorful and juicy meat. Save the collected juices from the cooked tenderloin and whisk them into freshly squeezed orange juice and honey to make a dressing for the peaches and radicchio. If you're not a fan of bitter leaves (radicchio can have some bite), substitute romaine hearts.

1 tablespoon brown sugar 2 teaspoons salt, or more to taste 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 1½ pounds (1 large or 2 small) pork tenderloins Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 4 peaches, halved and pitted 2 heads radicchio, quartered Juice of 1/2 orange 1 tablespoon honey

1. In a dish long enough to hold the pork tenderloins, stir together the brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, cumin, paprika, coriander, and black pepper. Set the pork in the dish and roll it around in the spices, pressing to adhere it. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 3 hours.

2. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

3. Brush the pork on all sides with 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and grill for 7 to 8 minutes on a side, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork registers 140 degrees. Transfer to a clean platter, tent with foil, and set aside for 10 minutes. Brush the cut sides of the peaches and radicchio with the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Grill, cut sides down, for about 2 minutes, or until nicely charred.

4. In a small bowl, stir together the orange juice and honey. Tip in the collected juices from the pork and stir well. Slice the pork and arrange on the platter with the peaches and radicchio. Drizzle everything with the orange juice mixture and season the peaches and radicchio with a sprinkle of salt.

Claudia Catalano