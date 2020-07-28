Several students at Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., test positive for coronavirus

Those who tested positive, Donahue said, were placed in isolation, and some of those students have completed their quarantine period.

Retired US Navy Captain Mark Donahue, the school’s command services director, said fewer than 20 students out of 273 tested positive when they arrived earlier this month to begin their 10-month course of study. Most students who complete the program go on to enroll at the Naval Academy.

A number of students at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a school official.

“We had a very proactive testing plan in place,” Donahue said, adding that once the initial wave of positive tests passes, “we have very little interaction with the outside world, and we should be able to maintain ourselves.”

The school, also known by its abbreviation, NAPS, is located on Naval Station Newport, according to its website.

“The mission of the Naval Academy Preparatory School is to enhance midshipman candidates’ moral, mental, and physical foundations to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy,” the site says. “The ten-month course of instruction at NAPS, lasting from August through May, emphasizes preparation in English Composition, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Information Technology.”

And, the site says, demanding “military, physical, and character development programs complement the academic preparation to fully prepare students for the challenges of life at a service academy.”

Donahue said all the students who tested positive will continue with the program.

