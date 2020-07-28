236-unit apartment building proposed in Rockland

A developer has proposed building 236 apartments — a quarter of them designated as affordable — in two, five-story buildings on 29 acres located off Pond Street in Rockland.
Shinglemill LLC of Bridgewater submitted the plans under Chapter 40B, a state law that allows developers leeway with local zoning rules as a way to increase the amount of affordable housing. The development would be located behind Home Depot and the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.
A community is subject to Chapter 40B rules until 10 percent of its housing meets the state’s affordability criteria. Rockland is at 6.4 percent, according to the state’s most recent data.
At a July 21 virtual hearing, members of the Rockland Zoning Board of Appeals raised questions about the density and height of the Shinglemill project, as well as the amount of parking at the site.
