236-unit apartment building proposed in Rockland

A developer has proposed building 236 apartments — a quarter of them designated as affordable — in two, five-story buildings on 29 acres located off Pond Street in Rockland.

Shinglemill LLC of Bridgewater submitted the plans under Chapter 40B, a state law that allows developers leeway with local zoning rules as a way to increase the amount of affordable housing. The development would be located behind Home Depot and the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

A community is subject to Chapter 40B rules until 10 percent of its housing meets the state’s affordability criteria. Rockland is at 6.4 percent, according to the state’s most recent data.