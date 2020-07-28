Americans receiving ‘suspicious’ seed packages in the mail, officials say

According to the statement, anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should immediately contact state plant regulatory officials. The statement advised people to hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until state officials contact them with instructions.

In a statement, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said people “across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.”

The US Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that people throughout the country have been receiving mysterious seed packages in the mail and warned Americans against planting seeds of “unknown origins.”

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” the statement said. “At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.”

The USDA said it’s currently collecting seed packages and will test the contents to determine if they contain anything that could be concerning to the nation’s agriculture or the environment.

The agency, the statement said, remains “committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.”

The New York Times reported that residents of at least 27 states have received unwanted seed packages.

Among those states is New Hampshire, according to that state’s Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food.

“Several NH residents have recently reported receiving packages of seeds in the mail that they did not order,” the department said Monday in a statement posted to its official Facebook page. “Often the packages come with a return address from China, or are misidentified as containing other small items. This has occurred in other states as well and appears to be part of a scam known as ‘brushing.' Be aware that seeds are highly regulated to protect plant health.”

The department advised New Hampshire residents who receive the seeds to refrain from planting them and to contact the agency.

“Oh that’s somewhat unnerving,” one woman wrote in response to the Facebook posting from New Hampshire officials. “I hope everyone is smart not to plant them.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.