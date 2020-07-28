Eight Falmouth lifeguards test positive for coronavirus

“At last evening’s Select Board meeting, we confirmed that, as of the end of the workday yesterday, eight Falmouth lifeguards have self-reported a positive result in a coronavirus test,” Suso wrote.

Given the circumstances, he said, “some beaches may be operating with a reduced number of lifeguards or (if necessary) will be posted with no lifeguards temporarily available. Upon the report of a positive coronavirus test, all eight affected lifeguards ceased working and are advised to follow the Commonwealth’s protocols.”

Suso had said in an earlier statement posted to the town’s website Monday that officials were launching a free COVID-19 “testing process” at Falmouth Hospital for all town lifeguards and Beach Department staff members. Falmouth officials, Suso said, hope to have testing results available within 48 hours with the assistance of Cape Cod Healthcare.

“We are guardedly optimistic that Beach parking monitor positions can continue to be regularly staffed,” Suso said in Monday’s statement. “As further information becomes available, we will be providing updated notifications.”

Falmouth has 10 beaches staffed by its Beach Department, according to the official town website.

“Over the past several months we have been able to reduce Covid-19 infections substantially at both the state, county and local levels,” Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said in a statement posted to the town site earlier this month. “The reduction in case counts is a direct result of widespread adoption of social distancing and wearing of face masks.”

McGann said at the time that it “remains critical that we continue to be diligent in our efforts locally to maintain social distancing, wear a mask whenever we are less than six feet away from any individual who is not a member of our household, and follow the guidance provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. That includes wearing a mask if you visit a crowded beach.”

