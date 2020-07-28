Eyewitness describes Maine shark attack; victim identified as 63-year-old woman from New York City

Officials said more details on the incident near Bailey Island in the Casco Bay town of Harpswell would be forthcoming at a noon news conference.

HARPSWELL, Maine — The woman who was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of a town in Maine on Monday has been identified by authorities as 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach of New York City.

John Whyte said he was working from his second-story office overlooking the island’s Mackerel Cove when he saw his neighbors — a mother and daughter — head out for an afternoon swim on an unusually hot Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Tom Whyte witnessed the apparent shark attack that killed his neighbor as she swam in the waters off of Bailey Island. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

He watched with passive interest through binoculars as the duo laughed and paddled northward about twenty yards from shore, one in a black wetsuit, the other in a blue one-piece swimsuit. Then one of them dipped under the water.

The other looked back, viewed her mother floating behind her and then swam rapidly back to shore, where she climbed to land and screamed for help. Neighbors ran to her aid. She was uninjured..

A million scenarios shot through Whyte’s mind, he said. But never the one that authorities later reported: a great white shark had apparently fatally attacked Dimperio Holowach, in what would be the state’s first recorded shark attack in a decade.

After the daughter arrived on shore, she dropped to her hands and knees and screamed for help. Neighbors ran to her aid. She was uninjured.

Waves on the shore of Casco Bay as a fishing boat passed by a day after a woman was killed in an apparent shark attack. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The US Coast Guard launched a small response boat from Portland after receiving word of the attack at 3:37 p.m, but turned around after learning that the injured woman had been brought to land.

A kayak approached the floating woman, but was unable to help, said Whyte, and the woman floated to shore. She was pronounced dead by paramedics that arrived on the scene.

Advertisement

The tragedy has shaken the idyllic island on the outskirts of Portland, where nearly all roads lead to dead ends, lobster traps crowd the cold, blue waters and American flags billow in coastal winds.

“It is all very surreal,” said Whyte, shaking his head.

Whyte described Dimperio Holowach as a long-time partial resident of the sleepy island that has a year-round population of less than 400. She resided in a home on the cove’s waterfront and could be spotted almost every morning walking the main road of the island.

Officials from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy — a nonprofit that works with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries to study, track, and tag great whites off the state’s coastline — expressed sympathy in a Facebook post Tuesday for Holowach’s family.

”First and foremost, our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the woman who lost her life off Harpswell,” the group said.

According to the conservancy, although great white shark sightings are “relatively rare” in the region where the woman was killed, they’re not unheard-of.

”White sharks have long been known to be seasonal inhabitants of the Gulf of Maine, and they have been observed preying on seals and porpoises in Maine’s coastal waters,” the conservancy said. “Sightings data, catch records, and tagging data indicate white sharks occur in the region from the early summer through the fall.”

The group said they will continue to collaborate with several agencies to “expand our knowledge of white sharks in these areas and, through outreach, help promote public safety.”

Advertisement

Greg Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the state’s leading shark expert, said in an e-mail Tuesday morning that he was working closely with the state of Maine to gather more facts about the incident.

Harpswell residents and visitors stopped periodically during their morning walks along the island’s sandy roads Tuesday morning to discuss the horrors of the day before.

The Barnes family from Orchard Park, New York, walked Harpswell Island Road, which runs through Bailey Island, around 8 a.m. and marveled at the spookiness of how they were swimming when they heard and dismissed ambulances roaring southward yesterday afternoon.

Whyte said he swam in the bay for the first time in two years this past weekend.

“This just doesn’t happen,” said Dave Barnes, who stays at his mother’s home on the island every summer with his family.

The Mackerel Cove Beach was empty save for a few visitors from Brunswick, who had yet to hear about the shark attack and both immediately referenced the movie “Jaws” when they realized what had occurred.

The lobstermen nearby at Glen’s Lobster, who were busy hauling in the morning’s bounty, expressed equal surprise about the incident, noting how they rarely, if ever, see sharks while out on their morning cruise.

A couple from New York, who heard the sirens Monday, shook their heads as they admitted that the horrors of this particularly strange year had followed them to vacation.

Advertisement





Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger. Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.