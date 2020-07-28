Fall River police searching for two people after 11-month old overdoses on fentanyl

Fall River police are searching for two people after an 11-month old overdosed on fentanyl, officials said.
Warrants have been issued for Kevin Baker, 39, and Lynne Servant, 35, both of Fall River, for a charge of permit injury to a child, Fall River police said in a statement on Tuesday.
The child is in stable condition, the statement said.
Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact police at (508) 676-8511 x260.
