Falmouth barber, 89, closes shop amid pandemic, citing tough regulations

Andy’s Barber Shop closed in March when the pandemic first hit Massachusetts. In order to reopen, Dufresne would have to wear a mask and gloves, sanitize chairs and the areas around them after every haircut, change his barber coat for each customer, and follow other extensive safety guidelines from the state.

“It was a great career. Really good,” said Dufresne, a lifelong resident of Falmouth. “Sometimes I have a little stroke of depression about closing, but I know I can live through that.”

Andy’s Barber Shop has been a staple of Falmouth Plaza since the shopping center opened nearly 60 years ago. But the shop’s 89-year-old owner, Andy Dufresne, is closing its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dufresne and his longtime partner at the shop, Billy Tobia, decided that the regulations were a little too tough for them to follow.

“I said I’ve already been cutting hair for I don’t know how many years now, so Billy and I made an executive decision,” Dufresne said. “We decided to call it quits.”

But Dufresne’s time as a barber isn’t quite over yet. He hopes to keep cutting his clients’ hair from remote locations, and still cuts hair at hospitals and nursing homes.

“I have two travel kits — one in my car and one in my pickup truck. I’ve been doing that as many years as I’ve been cutting hair,” Dufresne said. “That’s something I inherited from my father.”

Andy Dufresne took down his licenses from his wall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Dufresne’s career started at his father’s barber shop in Falmouth during World War II. With thousands of soldiers at Camp Edwards getting ready for the invasion of Europe, Dufresne, then a 14-year-old shoe shiner, was put to work behind a barber’s chair.

He joined the military himself in 1948, after playing varsity football for Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School and making All-Bristol County in 1947.

Dufresne served as a seaman in the Navy and did two tours during the Korean War. While he started out in fire control on a Navy ship, his barbering skills soon came in handy. He spent three and a half years working in barber shops on board ships until he was discharged in 1952.

The seaman worked at his father’s shop after graduating from the Vaughn Barber School in Boston, but he didn’t stay there long. He said he had “a different opinion about cutting hair” than his father.

Andy Dufresne held his favorite scissors and comb that he will continue to use. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“He was from the old school, rough and gruff,” Dufresne said. “I was young and popular and I cut hair differently than he did. I’ve done every kind of haircut going.”

Dufresne worked with another barber for about six years before opening up his own shop in East Falmouth. He also worked at a soda fountain, was a short order cook at a diner, and held other part-time jobs to help support his family.

He found himself moving shops again when the Falmouth Plaza was built in 1961.

“I called the owners of the project and said, ‘You made provisions for a beauty salon but not a barber shop.' Within a week, I had a very reduced-size shop that was 11 feet wide and 45 feet deep, and that’s what I have right now,” he said. “I’ve stayed there for 59 years.”

Dufresne has also had his hand in local politics over the years. He was elected as a Falmouth Beach Commissioner in the early 1960s and helped run the town’s beaches for 10 years.

“During my tenure was the first time we hired female lifeguards and minorities,” Dufresne said. “I developed a name for myself and was not afraid to make a decision.”

He later worked on the town’s finance committee and served as a full-time selectman, even leaving his shop for a few years to work at town hall. Dufresne was also a special police officer and has been a master target shooter for more than 45 years.

A chapter of Dufresne’s life will come to an end when he locks up his shop for the last time on Friday. He doesn’t have any big plans for what will come next, other than trying to stay out of the heat this week. But he said he’ll look back on the last 60 years fondly.

“I have a nice family, five kids, and I worked my fanny off — I worked two jobs for 30 or 40 years,” Dufresne said. “I’m very happy about what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com.












