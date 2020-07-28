First-generation college students, and musical history

The Lowell Association for the Blind (LAB) has received a $10,000 grant from the Greater Lowell Community Foundation’s Center for Business Philanthropy given in partnership with Juniper Networks. The grant will allow LAB to buy new computer workstations, accessible software, and accessories to be used in its Senior Teen Employment Program (STEP) computer training sessions.

UMass Lowell ’s program for first-generation college students has been recognized as a model for other colleges and universities. The Center for First-generation Student Success named UMass Lowell a First-gen Forward Advisory Institution. Forty-one percent of UMass Lowell undergraduates are first-generation college students. UMass Lowell will serve as a mentor for other colleges and universities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont that are striving to create educational and cultural opportunities for first-generation college students. The Center for First-generation Student Success is an initiative of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and The Suder Foundation.

Devlyn Case, associate professor of music at Wheaton College and music director of The Great Woods Symphony Orchestra, will host musical history lessons through the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy. The lessons will include topics such as protest music (Aug. 5), party music (Aug. 12), love songs (Aug. 19), and dance music (Aug. 26). Learn the history behind some of your favorite songs during these virtual lessons hosted on Zoom. The classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and the Zoom link and further information can be accessed through the library’s website at thomascranelibrary.org.

The Mansfield Public Library will host a Take & Make Kits event for Teens and Adults. The event will run on Aug. 5. Teens and adults can register online at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com for a bi-monthly Take & Make project and then visit the library every other Wednesday to pick up the supplies required. Every other Wednesday at noon, a “How-To video” will be posted on the library’s Facebook Page. For more information or to register, visit the library’s website.

Residents of the Elizabeth Seton Residence are finally able to enjoy courtyard visits with their loved ones, and those visits are enhanced by new equipment bought with money from a grant from the Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Grant. The $6,779 grant allowed the residence to purchase Pocket Talkers and Headphones to allow residents and family members to better hear one another while wearing masks and social distancing. Other items include webcams, speakers, and writing tablets to allow families and departments to communicate with residents. Elizabeth Seton Residence was also able to purchase equipment that helps disinfect large areas more thoroughly and efficiently.

Household Goods, an Acton-based nonprofit, provides donated furniture and items to help those in need set up their home. The nonprofit supports approximately 3,000 individuals and families annually and works with more than 300 social service agencies. While the organization was previously able to open their facilities to clients who then chose the items they wanted, due to the pandemic, Household Goods has created a website where clients can view and pick out items virtually to then secure their choices through contactless pickup. To learn more about this 30-year old organization, visit www.householdgoods.org.



