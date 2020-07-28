Heat. Humidity. Hail. Help?

There is heat, there is humidity and there is a possibility of hail in some parts of Eastern Massachusetts from a clash of weather systems that will generate temperatures in the 90s Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The showers are not expected to arrive until around 2 p.m. and the skies will remain turbulent until about 10 p.m., the weather service cautioned on its Twitter account. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach again into the 90s and a heat advisory for all but the Berkshires is in effect until 8 p.m.
“Another day of heat and humidity is in store for southern New England,” forecasters wrote Tuesday. “Not looking like a widespread severe weather day, but will need to monitor conditions as a few could become quite strong to severe. "
The primary concern is gusting winds and downpours of rain “with a lower risk for hail,‘' forecasters wrote. “Timing-wise, can see showers start to bubble up late morning, with thunderstorms becoming increasing likely this afternoon and evening.‘'
[5 AM Update] Good morning southern New England! In addition to another very hot day, we'll be dealing with isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds and localized flooding ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/wmsPR60W5x— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 28, 2020
The stormy system will push out the humidity, but not the heat.
“Better days are ahead, if you`re not a fan of the heat wave we’ve been experiencing that is,‘' forecasters wrote. “As we move into the latter half of the week...temperatures will still feel very much summer-like.... Good news is dewpoints should be more comfortable during this period.”
