Heat. Humidity. Hail. Help?

There is heat, there is humidity and there is a possibility of hail in some parts of Eastern Massachusetts from a clash of weather systems that will generate temperatures in the 90s Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The showers are not expected to arrive until around 2 p.m. and the skies will remain turbulent until about 10 p.m., the weather service cautioned on its Twitter account. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach again into the 90s and a heat advisory for all but the Berkshires is in effect until 8 p.m.

“Another day of heat and humidity is in store for southern New England,” forecasters wrote Tuesday. “Not looking like a widespread severe weather day, but will need to monitor conditions as a few could become quite strong to severe. "