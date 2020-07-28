Hingham firefighters union refuses to remove ‘thin blue line’ flags

Lieutenant Chris Melanson, president of Hingham Firefighters Local 2398, asked Fire Chief Steve Murphy and Police Chief Glenn Olsson to “reconsider their decision to deem these flags as political statements,” in a post on the union’s Facebook page.

And the widow of a fallen Weymouth police officer who the flags honor denounced that order and accused local leaders of abandoning police amid a national outcry over officer-involved killings of Black Americans.

The president of the Hingham firefighters’ union refused an order to remove “thin blue line” flags from fire department trucks on Monday, after the town’s fire and police chiefs reportedly said the flags violate a policy against political displays on town property.

“Otherwise, we regret to inform you that over the past 4 days no member of Local 2398 was able to sacrifice his or her moral fortitude in order to remove the flags from the apparatus. … They will have to be removed by someone other than a member of this union,” Melanson said.

He said the union’s “support for our brothers and sisters in blue is unwavering.”

Hingham police and fire officials did not respond to inquiries Tuesday evening.

“Thin blue line” flags replace the red and white of the American flag with black and add a blue stripe across the middle to represent police, sometimes described as the “thin blue line” protecting society from chaos.

They have long been used to honor officers killed in the line of duty, but amid recent protests against systemic racism in law enforcement, some have used the flags as a sign of support for police and opposition to demands for change.

Cindy Doran Chesna, whose husband, Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna, was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect two years ago, weighed in on Facebook.

“The thin blue line flag is not a political statement and does not represent an opposition toward anything,” Chesna wrote. “It simply represents the police officers role of separating the good from the bad while creating order from the chaos.”

She said she received a “tremendous outpouring of support from politicians, our first responders, and citizens of towns near and far” after her husband’s death. But now, some who pledged to support police are turning against them, she said, pointing to the Hingham controversy and a wide-ranging police accountability bill passed Friday by the state House of Representatives.

“I take each of these actions as a personal attack on everything Mike stood for as a police officer and a decorated army veteran with 2 two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan,” she said.

Melanson said in a July 23 Facebook post that Hingham firefighters recently began flying the flag on department vehicles in honor of the July 15 anniversary of Michael Chesna’s death.

“We continued to fly the flags after the anniversary in support of the law enforcement officers in our own community, as well as all law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day,” Melanson said. “At NO TIME, was this meant to be a political statement in any way. Nor was it an attempt to show support for, or against, any specific political party or advocacy group.”

He said the town determined that the flags violated a town policy only after a citizen complained.

Melanson said Monday that members of the firefighters union were disappointed by the order to remove the flags and frustrated that town officials have not responded to the union’s request to see the policy against political displays.

“The firefighters of Local 2398 display the highest level of professionalism and respect at all times, and it is disheartening to not have that reciprocated,” he said.

Melanson said the “thin blue line” flag is over 100 years old and “has always, and will always, represent the men and women of law enforcement that hold the line between peace and chaos. Especially those who have bravely made the ultimate sacrifice during the performance of these heroic duties.”

He added that other political material has been posted on town property in Hingham.

“It is our position that if this policy does exist, it should be enforced in all instances,” he said. “It should not be based on whether or not a resident finds it offensive.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.