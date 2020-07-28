Man arrested for fatal shooting of Boston woman

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court on charges of murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a separate statement.

Xavier DeJesus , 20, of Lowell was arrested at a Fall River residence at about 1 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A man on the State Police most wanted list was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Boston woman in Lowell in June, officials said.

When troopers and officers approached the residence, DeJesus allegedly tried to run out the back door before realizing police were behind the building, State Police said.

He then ran back into the residence, and police found him in the basement, State Police said.

DeJesus allegedly shot Deija Mendez on June 23 at about 3:30 p.m. outside a Coral Street residence, prosecutors said.

When police responded to the shooting, they found Mendez in the driver’s seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeJesus and Mendez may have been known to each other and possibly argued over the possession of a vehicle before the shooting, the statement said.

State Police learned he may be in the Fall River area on Monday, the statement said.

DeJesus is the fourth person charged in the case. Three others were charged last month with witness intimidation, authorities said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.