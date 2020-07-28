Man charged with dragging trooper with vehicle, leading police on chase through Avon and Randolph

A man was arrested after he led State Police on a car chase and briefly dragged a trooper with his vehicle in Avon Monday night, State Police said in a statement.

Shortly after 5 p.m., troopers located a 25-year-old man near the Walmart on Memorial Drive who was a suspect in an ongoing firearms investigation, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, allegedly dragged a trooper for several feet with his vehicle as he fled the scene, authorities said. The trooper rolled away from the vehicle and got back into his cruiser to follow the man, who had driven onto Route 24 northbound.