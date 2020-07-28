Mass. murder suspect captured in Maine after two-day search

A Lynn man wanted in connection with a January murder in that North Shore city was captured by US Marshals in Maine Tuesday, peacefully ending a two-day search for a fugitive recently placed on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List.

He’s facing a murder charge for the Jan. 4 shooting in Lynn of 25-year-old Bryan O. Mendez. Guy was added to the Most Wanted list July 8.

“Because of media coverage of GUY’s addition to the list, MSP [Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section] Troopers this week received tips from the public placing GUY in the area of Wilton, Maine, a small, former mill town northwest of Augusta,” Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday, adding that troopers alerted Maine State Police and the US Marshals office in Portland, Maine.

In a separate statement, Maine State Police said Guy was riding in a car that a Wilton, Maine police officer stopped around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Route 2 in that town. Wilton’s located about 175 miles north of Boston.

Guy, the statement said, “fled on foot and remained at large overnight.”

Maine troopers on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. received “credible information” that Guy had been spotted behind a home on Earth Way in the town of Carthage, Maine, according to the statement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies “saturated” the area, Maine State Police said, and following “a brief K-9 track with the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Guy was located at approximately 1 p.m. and taken into custody without incident” on Winter Hill Road in Carthage, about six miles from where he was initially stopped.

Guy remains in custody in Maine and will be brought back to Massachusetts to face the murder charge at a later date. It wasn’t clear Tuesday if an attorney had been assigned to represent Guy in the case.

Massachusetts State Police have said previously that Guy, who also goes by the nickname “Freckles,” has an extensive criminal history including convictions for multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon - a rock and a stick - and multiple counts of assault and battery.

In addition, officials have said, Guy has outstanding Massachusetts warrants for charges including assault and battery, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, and larceny over $1,200.

Mendez was fatally shot around 5:08 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 4 in Lynn near Lander and Howard streets, prosecutors have said. He was later pronounced dead at Salem Hospital, and his last known address had been in Worcester, according to authorities.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









