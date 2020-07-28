New Hampshire man was allegedly driving more than 100 mph when he hit SUV carrying a family from Brookline

The crash occurred on Monday evening on Interstate 93 south near mile marker 17.4 in the city of Manchester, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire State Police.

A New Hampshire man was allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour in a BMW that he’d stolen from his parents when he crashed into an SUV carrying two parents from Brookline and their infant daughter, authorities said.

Patrick Giberson, 36, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested July 27 after he allegedly fled from the scene of the crash on Interstate 93 in Manchester.

Troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:10 p.m. and found a 2020 BMW X3 had collided with a 2017 Subaru Outback, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over multiple times, police wrote. Several witnesses reported that the driver of the BMW had been speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash and that he fled from the scene on foot into the woods along the side of the highway, police wrote.

The man and woman in the Subaru — Jonathan Quinn, 41, and Stephanie Schneider, 39 — live in Brookline and were traveling with their infant daughter, police wrote. All three were taken to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. State Police said Schneider suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries; Quinn and their infant daughter suffered minor injuries; and a pet dog that was traveling with them was taken to a local veterinary hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW was identified as Patrick Giberson, 36, of Manchester, N.H., according to police.

Giberson was apprehended after state troopers and officers from Londonderry and Manchester searched the area with the help of a State Police K-9. He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct (felony); conduct after an accident (felony); vehicular assault; and reckless operation. State Police said prior to the crash Giberson had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Manchester and had stolen the BMW from his parents.

Anyone who has information about the crash is urged to contact Trooper Matthew Wolak at 603-223-3787 or Matthew.Wolak@dos.nh.gov.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.