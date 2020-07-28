New Hampshire police investigating suspicious death in Wolfeboro

Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old man who was found at a cemetery in Wolfeboro Monday, officials said.
Wolfeboro police responded to Pine Hill Cemetery, where they found the body of William Murray of Meredith, N.H., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.
An autopsy has been conducted, but the cause and manner of his death are being held pending further investigation, prosecutors said.
The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contract New Hampshire State Police at (603) 628-8477.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.