Newton South High School offering anti-racism training for educators

Joana Chacon, an English teacher at Newton South and the workshop’s lead organizer, said the purpose of bringing teachers across the country together for the online training “will be to embed anti-racism in our education system on a national level.”

The Anti-Racism Educator Book Club & Discussion Series is focused on Bettina Love’s 2019 book, “We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom,” according to the statement.

Teachers at Newton South High School have created a virtual program to provide anti-racism training for fellow educators nationwide in August, according to a statement from the Newton Schools Foundation.

Advertisement

“It will be a long journey and very complex, but teachers can be part of the effort toward changing our society,” Chacon said in the statement.

The conference will be held on the free online platform Padlet.

According to the Newton Schools Foundation, which is the presenting sponsor of the program, more than 3,000 educators from 49 states and 15 countries have registered. In Massachusetts, there are 800 registered participants, including more than 200 from Newton, the statement said.

The program will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13 and will include workshops, plus breakout sessions and discussions. The weeklong program culminates in a keynote discussion with Love on Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

The event is free for all participants, the statement said, and is supported by a lead grant from the Newton Schools Foundation. It also is supported by The Boston Fund, Brookline Community Foundation, and individual donations.

Rhanna Kidwell, copresident of the Newton Schools Foundation, said in the statement that the organization will continue to fund anti-racism initiatives and achievement gap programs “that improve opportunities for students of color with the goal of once and for all eliminating racism in education.”

Advertisement

To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/o/educators-for-anti-racism-30679388882

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.