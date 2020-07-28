Three displaced in Dorchester fire

The fire was extinguished by 4:33 p.m., according to the tweets.

Firefighters battled heat and heavy flames when they responded to 567 Park St. at about 4 p.m., according to a series of tweets posted by the Boston Fire Department.

Three people were displaced in a 2-alarm fire in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

All of the residents were safely evacuated from the building, and no firefighters or residents were injured, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the department said in a brief telephone interview.

With the temperature above 90 degrees, crews were rotated “to keep them fresh” the department tweeted.

“Hot conditions and the heat coming from the fire made it challenging,” Alkins said.

The building had about $500,000 worth of damage, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Alkins said.

