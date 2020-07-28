U.S. attorney Lelling unveils pact with Special Inspector General to pursue criminals stealing money from federal coronavirus relief

“It’s an unfortunate reality that a certain kind of criminal capitalizes on crises to take advantage of government programs,” Lelling said in the statement. “Since the outset of this pandemic, my office has worked with our law enforcement partners to disrupt fraudulent schemes targeting the government’s pandemic relief efforts. This partnership with SIGPR marks an important step in enhancing that effort.”

In a statement, the office of Lelling, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, said he’s entered into a memorandum of understanding with Special Inspector General Brian D. Miller of the Office of the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, or SIGPR, to investigate fraud tied to the multi-trillion dollar CARES Act. It was passed to provide financial relief to those devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling continues to zero in on fraudsters looking to steal federal funds made available to struggling businesses and other entities through the CARES Act.

The collaboration, the statement said, will “enhance” the efforts of Lelling’s office and SIGPR to investigate and prosecute people who try to scam the CARES Act.

Advertisement

“I am looking forward to working with United States Attorney Andy Lelling and his team in Boston,” Miller said in the statement. “Identifying fraud and preventing any waste or abuse of the money provided under the CARES Act is a top priority for both of our offices, and we are determined to bring those who attempt to steal from American taxpayers to justice. This partnership, I am confident, will help to ensure the security and efficiency of the CARES Act funds.”

According to Lelling’s office, the memorandum has four key objectives.

They include providing a coordinated response to CARES Act funding fraud, with a focus on organized crime and criminal and civil fraud affecting federal money, vulnerable victims, and repeat fraudsters; speeding up the legal process, case intake, and prosecution of CARES Act fraud; linking isolated CARES Act-related complaints with larger schemes; and deterring future fraud by publicizing successful prosecutions and civil actions against people and companies involved in the subterfuge.

Advertisement

Some alleged fraudsters have already been caught in New England, including David A. Staveley, a 52-year-old Andover resident also known as Kurt D. Sanborn, and David Butziger, 51, of Warwick, R.I., who were both charged in early May in federal court in Rhode Island with fraudulently seeking more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

The federal government set up the program as part of the CARES Act to help small businesses pay workers and meet other costs amid the pandemic.

Staveley cut off his GPS bracelet in late May and went on the run, even faking his own death in an effort to avoid prosecution before he was captured last week in Georgia, according to federal authorities. Neither Staevely nor Butziger have entered pleas in the federal case in Rhode Island.

In June, Elijah Majak Buoi, 38, of Winchester, was charged in federal court in Massachusetts for allegedly seeking more than $13 million in PPP loans under false pretenses. He managed to get $2 million, which Bank of America later froze, records show. Buoi hasn’t yet entered a plea, according to legal filings.

Lelling, for his part, has had coronavirus fraud on his radar since the early days of the pandemic.

Advertisement

He issued a stern warning to would-be con artists in March, saying at the time that as “some may view this as an opportunity to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties.”

Not so, Lelling asserted back in March.

“The Department of Justice is now focused on cybercrime, sale of counterfeit goods, treatment scams and other healthcare and investment scams arising from the pandemic,” he said at the time. “My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.