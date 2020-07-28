Vehicle crashes into nail salon in Medford

A vehicle crashed into a nail salon in Medford and the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Medford police Lieutenant Paul F. Covino said the car crashed into the front of the Bellagio Nails & Spa at 295 Middlesex Ave. around 10:15 a.m. and “it appears there were no injuries to anyone inside the building.”

The driver was taken to the Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries, he said.